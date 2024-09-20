Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Target Price at $250.22

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE ITW opened at $257.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,469,000 after purchasing an additional 119,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,001,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,232,000 after purchasing an additional 99,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

