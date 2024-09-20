Brokerages Set Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Target Price at $7.30

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 million, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $33,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,373,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,492,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 64,014 shares of company stock valued at $267,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth $55,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lantronix by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

