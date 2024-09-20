Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target at $22.17

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NYSE NCLH opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,870,000 after purchasing an additional 324,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after purchasing an additional 102,948 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after buying an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

