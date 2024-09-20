Brokerages Set Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) PT at C$6.31

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLA shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of OLA opened at C$5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.05.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$115.71 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. Analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.3050368 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total value of C$73,750.00. In other news, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 20,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$117,178.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total value of C$73,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,400 shares of company stock valued at $309,908. Company insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

