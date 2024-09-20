Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target at $107.17

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,651,514.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,629.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,355 shares of company stock worth $8,306,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $113.72 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.38.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

