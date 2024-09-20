Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price at C$163.38

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$163.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on RY shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.50 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.91, for a total transaction of C$1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,197.75. In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 74,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.59, for a total transaction of C$12,320,115.24. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.91, for a total transaction of C$1,679,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,197.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,270 shares of company stock valued at $19,851,907.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$166.93 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$107.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$169.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$145.66.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 28.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

