Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price at $183.55

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.55.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $153.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average is $151.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,811,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,979 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,440,000 after buying an additional 1,034,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,442,000 after buying an additional 804,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after buying an additional 666,198 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

