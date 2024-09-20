Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Target Price at $42.83

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.82.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $12,488,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

