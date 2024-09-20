Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Price Target at $59.67

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $4,801,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $564,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 699,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,997,000 after acquiring an additional 109,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

