Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target at $117.85

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.85.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of WTFC opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $113.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

