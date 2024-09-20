Brokers Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $150.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $151.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $151.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2024 earnings at $52.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $34.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $31.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $40.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $55.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $161.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $179.91 EPS.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,040.09 on Friday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,011.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in AutoZone by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

