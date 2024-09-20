Brokers Issue Forecasts for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 110.66% and a negative return on equity of 57.05%.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IPA

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPA opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.