Brokers Offer Predictions for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWN. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.