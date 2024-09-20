Brokers Set Expectations for Cosmos Health Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:COSM)

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cosmos Health in a report released on Monday, September 16th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cosmos Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Cosmos Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 38.19%.

Cosmos Health Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ COSM opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Cosmos Health has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,334,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.89% of Cosmos Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

Featured Stories

