Brokers Set Expectations for Whitestone REIT’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Whitestone REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Whitestone REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Whitestone REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $665.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitestone REIT

In related news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman acquired 5,000 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,128.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

