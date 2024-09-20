Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.02 and last traded at C$21.85. 1,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.70.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.61.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

