Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.02 and last traded at C$21.85. 1,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.70.
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.61.
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.