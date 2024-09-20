Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.75

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.75 and traded as high as C$45.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$45.44, with a volume of 511,147 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -252.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

