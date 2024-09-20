Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Shares Up 9.2%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 70,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 22,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 9.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.