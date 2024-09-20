Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.61.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
