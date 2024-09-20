Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 749 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report) by 589.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,332,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

BATS BBAX opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

