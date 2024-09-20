Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 318.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective (down from $259.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $186.97 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.14 and a 1 year high of $254.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

