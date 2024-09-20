Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys Shares of 626 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,785,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,328,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,718,000 after buying an additional 113,086 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,336,000 after buying an additional 128,519 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 911,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,602,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 811.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 836,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 744,471 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

GSLC stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.18. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

