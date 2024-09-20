Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,346,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,494,000 after acquiring an additional 59,352 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $133,800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,903,000 after purchasing an additional 354,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.03.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.