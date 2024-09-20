Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 125.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

