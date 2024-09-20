Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $64,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,800,000 after buying an additional 282,056 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,192,000 after purchasing an additional 995,748 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,511 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,570,000 after purchasing an additional 363,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

