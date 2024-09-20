Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $76,000 in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,457,000 after buying an additional 4,721,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Core & Main by 470.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,591 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,688,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,573,000 after purchasing an additional 266,935 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,650,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 915.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,073,000 after buying an additional 2,331,802 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNM. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Trading Up 3.8 %

Core & Main stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.29. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.