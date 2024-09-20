Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

