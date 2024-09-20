Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 1,334 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Haleon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 9.9% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Haleon by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HLN opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.26. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

