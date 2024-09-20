Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 437 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 526.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 30.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 44.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 26.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 906,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,873,000 after buying an additional 189,635 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

