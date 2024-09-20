Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases New Stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,546 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 247,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 186,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $895.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.50.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. This is a positive change from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

