Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases Shares of 562 Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,835,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000.

GBIL stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

