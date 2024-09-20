Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1,081.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $436.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.