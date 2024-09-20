Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 95 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,559,000 after acquiring an additional 132,802 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 893,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $209.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.57 and a 200 day moving average of $224.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CRL. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

