BTIG Research Upgrades GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) to Buy

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

GEHC opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.31.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,204 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $96,135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,639,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

