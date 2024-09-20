Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $225.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.14.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $201.83 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average of $171.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $241,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

