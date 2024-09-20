Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Burberry Group Stock Up 2.5 %

BURBY stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

