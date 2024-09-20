BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Trading Up 3.8%

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 30,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 14,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

BV Financial Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $177.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22.

Get BV Financial alerts:

BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.