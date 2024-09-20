Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,943 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $31,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $10,833,362. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $280.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.05 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

