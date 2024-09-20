Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $454.65

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 454.65 ($6.01) and traded as low as GBX 415 ($5.48). Caffyns shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.48), with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Caffyns Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.84. The firm has a market cap of £12.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -943.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 454.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 467.30.

Caffyns Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.