Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Trading Down 12.5%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.53). Approximately 2,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.75).
Caledonian Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07.
About Caledonian Trust
Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Caledonian Trust
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.