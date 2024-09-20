Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Trading Down 12.5%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.53). Approximately 2,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.75).

Caledonian Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07.

About Caledonian Trust

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also

