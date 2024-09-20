Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.72

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 209979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CXB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.3930435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 39,050 shares of company stock worth $74,324. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.