California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,823,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,357 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $29,409.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $29,409.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $202,318. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

