Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Cameco Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CCJ opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.