Campbell Soup Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.
Campbell Soup has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
