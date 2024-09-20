Campbell Soup Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

