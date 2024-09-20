Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 38.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $760,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

