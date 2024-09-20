Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Learning Technologies Group Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of LTG opened at GBX 74.30 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01. The company has a market capitalization of £588.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,857.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. Learning Technologies Group has a 52-week low of GBX 58.62 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 90.13 ($1.19).
About Learning Technologies Group
