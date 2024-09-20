Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of LTG opened at GBX 74.30 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01. The company has a market capitalization of £588.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,857.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. Learning Technologies Group has a 52-week low of GBX 58.62 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 90.13 ($1.19).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

