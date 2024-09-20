Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 166,339 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,339 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $215,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 698.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 305,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after acquiring an additional 267,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 898,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,253,000 after purchasing an additional 242,492 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $149.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

