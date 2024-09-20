Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.04.

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Stephens lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE:CNI opened at $118.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $122.29. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

