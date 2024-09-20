Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of CNQ opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

