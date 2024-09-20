Capital One Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Capital One Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.65.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,604 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $64,061,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $63,556,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,369,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,313,000 after buying an additional 1,552,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,489.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

